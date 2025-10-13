Simmons First National (SFNC) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Simmons First National (SFNC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 29.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $228.9 million, increasing 30.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Simmons First National metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming assets' to come in at $160.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $104.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 59.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 75.7% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should arrive at $150.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $101.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance' reaching $21.45 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.87 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income - FTE' should come in at $188.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164.11 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $43.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $45.52 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $184.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $157.71 million.

Over the past month, Simmons First National shares have recorded returns of -9.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SFNC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

