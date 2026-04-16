Simmons First National (SFNC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Simmons First National (SFNC) reported $241.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.86 million, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Annualized net charge offs to average loans : 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance : $21.17 billion versus $21.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $21.17 billion versus $21.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 57.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.7%.

: 57.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.7%. Net Interest Margin : 3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.

: 3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%. Total nonperforming loans : $141.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.29 million.

: $141.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.29 million. Total nonperforming assets : $154.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.85 million.

: $154.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.85 million. Net Interest Income - FTE : $200.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $198.42 million.

: $200.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $198.42 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $44.2 million versus $45.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $44.2 million versus $45.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Wealth management fees : $10.53 million compared to the $10.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $10.53 million compared to the $10.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $12.66 million compared to the $12.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $12.66 million compared to the $12.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. Debit and credit card fees : $8.5 million versus $8.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.5 million versus $8.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $197.17 million versus $196.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Simmons First National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Simmons First National here>>>

Shares of Simmons First National have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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