Simmons First National - (SFNC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Simmons First National - said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simmons First National -. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFNC is 0.14%, an increase of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 96,134K shares. The put/call ratio of SFNC is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simmons First National - is $21.83. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from its latest reported closing price of $16.62.

The projected annual revenue for Simmons First National - is $1,021MM, an increase of 17.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,305K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

SAA - ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 8.92% over the last quarter.

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PJARX - SmallCap Value Fund II R-3 holds 100K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 46.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 68.13% over the last quarter.

Simmons First National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

