Simmons First National (SFNC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Simmons First National said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $21.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.28% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simmons First National is $26.11. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.28% from its latest reported closing price of $21.53.

The projected annual revenue for Simmons First National is $1,021MM, an increase of 17.41%. The projected annual EPS is $2.33, an increase of 27.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simmons First National. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SFNC is 0.1268%, a decrease of 5.8155%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 93,672K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,787,556 shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,691,527 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,703,816 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 9.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,642,192 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667,094 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 6.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,095,279 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128,498 shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 5.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,663,598 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713,592 shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Simmons First National Background Information

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

