Simmons First National Q3 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) reported third quarter net income of $24.7 million compared to $47.2 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.20 compared to $0.37. Adjusted EPS was $0.37 compared to $0.39. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $157.7 million, compared to $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Noninterest income was $17.1 million, compared to $42.8 million. Analysts on average had estimated $204.96 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.