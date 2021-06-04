Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.18

The board of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.18 per share on the 6th of July. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.3%, which is around the industry average.

Simmons First National's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Simmons First National's dividend was only 31% of earnings, however it was paying out 221% of free cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Simmons First National Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SFNC Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.38 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.6% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See Simmons First National's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Simmons First National has grown earnings per share at 8.8% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Simmons First National's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Simmons First National's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Simmons First National that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

