Simmons First National names Christopher Van Steenberg as COO

Simmons announced that veteran banker Christopher “Chris” Van Steenberg has joined Simmons as COO, effective November 12. Chris will report to Simmons’ president Jay Brogdon. Van Steenberg brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a long, successful track record of strategy execution. He most recently served as executive vice president, Chief Digital and Product Officer for a Mid-South bank with more than $80B in assets.

