Simmons First National declares quarterly dividend of 21c per share

November 12, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Simmons First National (SFNC) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons’ Class A common stock of 21c per share, which is payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of 1c per share, or 5%, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

Read More on SFNC:

