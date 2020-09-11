Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SFNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.4, the dividend yield is 4.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFNC was $16.4, representing a -39.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.29 and a 19.27% increase over the 52 week low of $13.75.

SFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SFNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.41%, compared to an industry average of -24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.