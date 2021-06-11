Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.36, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFNC was $30.36, representing a -9.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.43 and a 104.58% increase over the 52 week low of $14.84.

SFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports SFNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.25%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SFNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SFNC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (SFNC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 14.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SFNC at 1.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.