Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SFNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.07, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFNC was $30.07, representing a -10.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.43 and a 46.9% increase over the 52 week low of $20.47.

SFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports SFNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .83%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sfnc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.