Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SFNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.27, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFNC was $21.27, representing a -22.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.29 and a 54.69% increase over the 52 week low of $13.75.

SFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports SFNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.75%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFNC Dividend History page.

