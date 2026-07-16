Simmons First National Corporation Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $66.69 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $54.77 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Simmons First National Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $72.17 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $248.6 million from $214.2 million last year.

Simmons First National Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.69 Mln. vs. $54.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $248.6 Mln vs. $214.2 Mln last year.

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