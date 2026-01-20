Simmons First National Corporation Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $78.07 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $48.31 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Simmons First National Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $78.97 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $197.29 million from $164.94 million last year.

Simmons First National Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

