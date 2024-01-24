Simmons First National Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $23.9 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $83.3 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Simmons First National Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $50.2 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.3% to $177.6 million from $237.7 million last year.

Simmons First National Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $23.9 Mln. vs. $83.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $177.6 Mln vs. $237.7 Mln last year.

