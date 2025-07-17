Simmons First National Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $54.77 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $40.76 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Simmons First National Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $56.07 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $214.2 million from $197.2 million last year.

Simmons First National Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.77 Mln. vs. $40.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $214.2 Mln vs. $197.2 Mln last year.

