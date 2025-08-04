Simmons First National Chairman, CEO George Makris To Retire

(RTTNews) - Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), a bank holding company, said on Monday that George Makris, Jr., has decided to retire as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company and Simmons Bank at the end of 2025.

Jay Brogdon, who currently serves as President of the Company and Simmons Bank, will assume the additional role of CEO with effect from January 1, 2026.

Marty Casteel, former Chairman, CEO, and President of Simmons Bank and a current Director of the company and Simmons Bank, will assume the role of Chairman of both entities with effect from January 1, 2026.

