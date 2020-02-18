Simmons First National Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SFNC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as low as $24.38 per share. Simmons First National Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFNC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.08 per share, with $27.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.70.

