Simmons First May Repurchase $175 Mln Of Class A Shares; Lifts Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), a banking company, said in its annual earnings report on Wednesday that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase program under which it may repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its Class A shares. The company noted that the new share repurchase drive replaces the previously announced 2022 program.

The new program will be terminated on January 31, 2026, unless terminated earlier.

In addition, the Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per Class A share, which is payable on April 1, to shareholders of record as of March 15.

The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

