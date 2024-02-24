Similarweb (SMWB) Price Target Increased by 44.44% to 11.05

The average one-year price target for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) has been revised to 11.05 / share. This is an increase of 44.44% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.58% from the latest reported closing price of 7.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Similarweb. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 19.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMWB is 1.54%, a decrease of 18.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.51% to 33,488K shares. The put/call ratio of SMWB is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 11,173K shares representing 14.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ION Crossover Partners holds 5,772K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,208K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,283K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,912K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing a decrease of 33.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 42.26% over the last quarter.

Similarweb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Similarweb provides a leading platform for digital intelligence, delivering a trusted, comprehensive and detailed view of the digital world that empowers its customers to be competitive in their markets. Its proprietary technology analyzes billions of digital interactions and transactions every day, covering millions of websites and apps, and turns these digital signals into actionable insights. With its platform, everyone from business leaders, strategy teams, analysts, marketers, category managers, salespeople and investors can quickly and efficiently discover the best business opportunities, identify potential competitive threats and make critical decisions to capture market share and grow revenues.

