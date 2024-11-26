Similarweb price target raised to $17 from $15 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Similarweb (SMWB) to $17 from $15 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company is coming off a “strong 3Q24 which featured a beat across the board,” notes the analyst, who argues that “the robust quarter is a testament to the successful implementation of several initiatives over the past year to accelerate growth. The firm sees momentum going forward, the analyst added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.