Similarweb price target raised to $17 from $15 at Northland

November 26, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Similarweb (SMWB) to $17 from $15 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company is coming off a “strong 3Q24 which featured a beat across the board,” notes the analyst, who argues that “the robust quarter is a testament to the successful implementation of several initiatives over the past year to accelerate growth. The firm sees momentum going forward, the analyst added.

