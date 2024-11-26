Similarweb price target raised to $17 from $15 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Similarweb (SMWB) to $17 from $15 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company is coming off a “strong 3Q24 which featured a beat across the board,” notes the analyst, who argues that “the robust quarter is a testament to the successful implementation of several initiatives over the past year to accelerate growth. The firm sees momentum going forward, the analyst added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMWB:
- Similarweb price target raised to $17 from $16 at JMP Securities
- Similarweb price target raised to $14 from $10 at Citi
- Similarweb Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- Similarweb price target raised to $15 from $10 at Barclays
- Similarweb reports Q3 EPS 5c, consensus 5c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.