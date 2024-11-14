Similarweb price target raised to $14 from $10 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Similarweb (SMWB) to $14 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results showed an acceleration in sales growth as it continues to see ramping demand from larger enterprises and emerging generative artificial intelligence use cases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Similarweb’s “growth engine remains very much intact.”

