Similarweb CFO Jason Schwartz Resigns; Stock Fell In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB), a digital data and market intelligence company, on Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Jason Schwartz is resigning to pursue other opportunities.

The company has begun the search for a permanent CFO, with current CFO Schwartz remaining in his role until his departure or a successor is appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

The company stated that it is confident in meeting its third-quarter financial targets and reaffirmed its full-year guidance, citing strong momentum and disciplined execution.

In the pre-market trading, Similarweb is 3.75% lesser at $10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.