SIMEC Atlantis Energy Gains Milestone Payment for Uskmouth Project

November 22, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (GB:SAE) has released an update.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited has received a £1.5 million milestone payment for its Battery Energy Storage System project at Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park. This marks the third installment in a series of payments totaling £9.8 million linked to the project’s progression. The company anticipates further advancements as the final payment will follow the delivery of 10% of the batteries.

