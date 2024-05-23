Simcere Pharmaceutical’s Key AGM Agenda

News & Insights

May 23, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HK:2096) has released an update.

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 14, 2024, where shareholders will review the audited financial statements, consider a final dividend of RMB0.16 per share, re-elect directors, and address the reappointment and remuneration of auditors. Additionally, the meeting will cover the authorization for directors to deal with company shares and securities during a specified period. The decisions made at this AGM could influence the company’s financial strategies and shareholder value.

