Simcere Pharma, Connect Biopharma Enter Into Agreement For Autoimmune Drug Rademikibart

(RTTNews) - Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited said that it entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Connect Biopharma HongKong Limited in relation to Rademikibart, IL-4Ra monoclonal antibody.

As per the Agreement, Simcere obtains the exclusive rights in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Rademikibart for all indications in Greater China.

Connect will retain its rights outside Greater China and will complete the ongoing pivotal clinical trial for atopic dermatitis treatment and other ongoing clinical trials. Simcere will independently conduct future clinical trials in Greater China.

Simcere noted that the collaboration will further enhance its product portfolio in the autoimmune field and strengthen the synergistic effect in its commercialization efforts.

