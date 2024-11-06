Simble Solutions Secures $298K for Sustainability Initiatives

Simble Solutions Ltd. (AU:SIS) has released an update.

Simble Solutions Limited has successfully raised approximately $298,000 through an equity capital placement to a professional and sophisticated investor, offering shares at a slight discount. This funding will aid the company’s working capital, supporting their sustainability initiatives and software solutions that help businesses manage energy use and carbon emissions.

