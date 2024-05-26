News & Insights

Simble Solutions Director Departs, Holds Millions in Securities

May 26, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Simble Solutions Ltd. (AU:SIS) has released an update.

Simble Solutions Limited has announced that Ben Loiterton ceased to be a director of the company on May 24, 2024. Loiterton held no direct registered securities at the time of his departure but was indirectly associated with over 16 million securities through Venturastar Pty. Limited, where he is a director and shareholder. The notice to the ASX also mentioned listed and unlisted options with varying expiry dates, underlining a change in the company’s directorial interests.

