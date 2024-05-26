Simble Solutions Announces Board Resignation

Simble Solutions Ltd. (AU:SIS) has released an update.

Simble Solutions Limited has announced the resignation of Mr Ben Loiterton from his role as Non-Executive Director, effective 24 May 2024, ahead of the company’s Annual General Meeting. The Board has expressed gratitude for Loiterton’s significant contributions during his tenure. Simble, known for its sustainability and energy solutions, continues its focus on providing software products and services for carbon reduction and energy efficiency.

