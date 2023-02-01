World Markets
RIO

Simandou iron ore project to restart in March, Guinea says

February 01, 2023 — 08:50 am EST

Written by Saliou Samb and Sofia Christensen for Reuters ->

Adds requests for comment, paragraph 5

CONAKRY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Work on Guinea's massive Simandou iron ore mine and infrastructure project is set to restart in March, Guinea's military junta said in a Jan. 30 statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Guinean authorities ordered work on Simandou to stop in July last year in a bid to force the shareholders - which include Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco), China Baowu Steel (Baowu), and Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) - to agree joint venture terms.

The partners aim for final terms to be agreed at the latest on Feb. 28, Guinea's military junta said in a statement summarising a visit by coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya and other top officials to China from Jan. 11-22, during which they met with Baowu.

"The mission was excellent and conclusive as it commits to the huge Simandou project restarting as soon as possible in March 2023, subject to negotiations on the project terms being finalised on Feb. 28 at the latest," the junta's communications department said.

Rio Tinto, Chinalco, Baowu, and WCS did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

According to the statement, Doumbouya gave Baowu his support for its investment in Simandou, but reminded the company of the deadlines the project must meet.

In March last year the junta, which took power in a Sept. 2021 coup, said the Simandou infrastructure - a 600-kilometre railway and a port - must be completed by Dec 2024 and production must start by March 31, 2025, a timeline analysts say is highly ambitious.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb and Sofia Christensen; writing by Helen Reid; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.