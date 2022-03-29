Simandou iron ore miners risk penalties if they don't meet timeline, Guinea says

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L and a Chinese-backed consortium risk losing their mining licences if they don't meet a tight construction timeline for the infrastructure needed to develop the Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea, the West African country has said.

