Simandou iron ore mine developers risk penalties if they miss timeline, Guinea says

By Helen Reid

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX and a Chinese-backed consortium risk losing their mining licences if they fail to meet a tight construction timeline for the Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea, the West African country has said.

Guinea's government has grown increasingly impatient with the mining firms that control the giant Simandou deposit which has not been developed since Rio was first granted an exploration licence for it 25 years ago.

The ruling junta signed an agreement on Saturday with Rio Tinto and Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) under which the firms will collaborate on a 670-kilometre (416 mile) railway and a port to get Simandou's high-grade ore to market.

"The framework agreement gives Guinea a very precise calendar with significant penalties up to and including the withdrawal of the mining licence, for any mining company that does not respect its commitments," Guinea's presidency said in a a video statement on Twitter on Monday night.

The threat to withdraw the licences has not previously been reported. Neither Rio Tinto nor WCS immediately responded to a request for comment on the penalties.

Guinea's mines minister has said the railway and port infrastructure must be completed by the end of 2024, and commercial production must start by March 31 2025, a timeline analysts say is ambitious for a project with significant environmental and social impacts to navigate.

"The worry for investors is that this ultimatum may incentivise the developers to cut corners," said Eric Humphery-Smith, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

Rio Tinto's chief executive of copper, Bold Baatar, has said the framework sets out how the project will be built to international Environmental, Social, and Governance standards. Rio Tinto declined to provide details.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by Bate Felix and Louise Heavens)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 55 70 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.