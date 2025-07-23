Silynxcom Ltd. Receives $500,000 Purchase Orders from Israel Defense Forces for Tactical Communication Headsets

Silynxcom Ltd. receives $500,000 orders from the Israel Defense Forces for advanced tactical communication headsets. Delivery expected in late 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Silynxcom Ltd., a manufacturer of rugged tactical communication headsets, has announced new purchase orders totaling approximately $500,000 from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for advanced in-ear headset systems and communication accessories. These products are engineered for secure and reliable communication in combat scenarios, offering features such as active sound protection and ambient awareness while integrating with rugged radios. The CEO, Nir Klein, expressed pride in the ongoing collaboration with the IDF and emphasized the significance of these orders in reflecting confidence in Silynxcom’s technology amidst increasing global demand for enhanced tactical communication solutions. The company plans to deliver the products in the latter half of 2025.

Potential Positives

Silynxcom has secured new purchase orders valued at approximately $500,000 from the Israel Defense Forces, indicating strong demand for its products.

The orders involve advanced tactical communication systems designed for high-intensity environments, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation in defense technology.

This partnership reinforces Silynxcom's established relationship with the IDF, highlighting its credibility and reliability as a defense contractor.

The company anticipates that the orders reflect a growing global demand for its innovative tactical communication solutions, positioning it for future growth in the defense industry.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights new orders and a strong relationship with the IDF, it also emphasizes the reliance on forward-looking statements, which could introduce concerns about the company's future performance and growth projections.



The mention of risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements suggests a lack of guaranteed outcomes, potentially undermining investor confidence.



No financial projections or details about the impact of the $500,000 orders on overall revenue or company profitability are provided, leaving stakeholders with unclear expectations regarding the significance of these new orders.

FAQ

What recent orders did Silynxcom receive from the IDF?

Silynxcom received new purchase orders valued at approximately $500,000 for advanced in-ear headset systems from the IDF.

When does Silynxcom expect to deliver the ordered units?

The company expects to deliver the ordered units in the second half of 2025.

What features do Silynxcom's headsets offer?

The headsets feature active sound protection, ambient awareness, and seamless integration with ruggedized radios for clear communication.

Who utilizes Silynxcom’s in-ear headsets?

Silynxcom's headsets are used by military forces, police, and law enforcement units in various operational environments.

How does Silynxcom gather feedback for product improvement?

The company works closely with customers to improve product functionality based on feedback from soldiers and police officers in the field.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SYNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $SYNX stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 13,512 shares (+802.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,913

AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 3,141 shares (-0.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,370

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 106 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $383

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Netanya, Israel, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that it has received new purchase orders valued at approximately $500,000 from the Israel Defense Forces (“IDF”).





The orders include Silynxcom’s advanced in-ear headset systems and communication accessories, designed to provide secure, reliable, and combat-proven solutions for IDF personnel across various operational units. These systems feature active sound protection, ambient environmental awareness and seamless integration with professional-grade ruggedized radios, ensuring clear communication in high-intensity environments.





“We are honored to continue our strong relationship with the IDF, delivering cutting-edge communication solutions tailored to the demands of modern defense operations,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. “We believe that these new orders emphasize the confidence in our technology and our commitment to supporting mission-critical operations worldwide.”





Silynxcom expects to deliver the ordered units in the second half of 2025. The Company believes that this latest milestone reflects the growing global demand for the Company’s innovative tactical communication systems, as defense forces prioritize operational efficiency.







About Silynxcom Ltd.







Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.





For additional informaiton about the company please visit:



https://silynxcom.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: the Company’s belief that these orders emphasize the confidence in its technology and commitment to supporting mission-critical operations worldwide; the expected timing of the delivery of the units; and the belief that these orders reflect the growing global demand for the Company’s innovative tactical communication systems. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. References and links to websites have been provided in this press release as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference herein.







Capital Markets & IR Contact







Michal Efraty







ir@silynxcom.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.