Silynxcom introduces APC headset to enhance drone sound awareness

Silynxcom (SYNX) announced its product aimed at boosting situational awareness and safety for armored personnel carrier crews and other heavy military vehicles. This technology addresses a critical challenge on the modern battlefield: detecting the distinct and potentially life-threatening drone humming while simultaneously maintaining hearing protection in high-noise environments. Military crews operating within armored vehicles rely on specialized headsets to communicate effectively amidst the overwhelming noise generated by vehicle engines and live weaponry. These headsets facilitate internal and external communication. Current technology utilizes ANR. This technology employed in headsets, customarily used in civilian environments, such as commercial airliners or trains, can reduce repetitive noises, such as the APC vehicle engine. As the battlefield evolves, this characteristic of ANR headsets may lead to the blocking of certain sounds that ought to be detected, such as the faint buzz of an approaching drone, a sound that could signal an imminent threat. Silynxcom’s new APC headset integrates advanced auditory technology to allow for hearing protection from continuous and sudden sounds, while facilitating the selective amplification of certain environmental sounds, such as drone noise. The new headset is compatible with the most popular APC intercom and radio systems, such as plug and play, allowing for seamless upgrade of existing systems.

