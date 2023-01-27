Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. Cuts Stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA)

Fintel reports that Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA). This represents 2.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.30MM shares and 5.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 46.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.84% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG Pace Solutions Corp - is $4.11. The forecasts range from a low of $2.42 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 145.84% from its latest reported closing price of $1.67.

The projected annual revenue for TPG Pace Solutions Corp - is $1,347MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.51.

Fund Sentiment

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 25.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VCSA is 0.3381%, a decrease of 10.3287%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.93% to 195,947K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 62,473,614 shares representing 26.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. holds 23,055,878 shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners Llc holds 16,527,901 shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC holds 10,893,096 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446,548 shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCSA by 97.72% over the last quarter.

Altos Ventures Management Inc. holds 6,397,610 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,748,625 shares, representing a decrease of 146.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCSA by 57.81% over the last quarter.

Vacasa Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

