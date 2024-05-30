SilverSun Technologies’ Strategic Growth and Stock Consolidation

SilverSun Technologies (SSNT) just unveiled an update.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. successfully conducted a pivotal stockholders’ meeting, where investors approved a massive $1 billion equity investment, including $900 million from Jacobs Private Equity II, LLC. Key proposals passed included the adoption of an amended corporate charter and a reverse stock split, which will consolidate shares and reduce the total share count. The stock is set to trade on a post-split basis from June 6, 2024, with shareholders compensated for fractional shares. This strategic maneuver is anticipated to streamline the company’s capital structure and bolster investor confidence as SilverSun embarks on its next growth phase.

