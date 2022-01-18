SilverSun Technologies' (NASDAQ:SSNT) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for SilverSun Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$887k ÷ (US$17m - US$6.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, SilverSun Technologies has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SilverSun Technologies' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating SilverSun Technologies' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From SilverSun Technologies' ROCE Trend?

In terms of SilverSun Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, SilverSun Technologies has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 37% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, SilverSun Technologies is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And with the stock having returned a mere 24% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for SilverSun Technologies (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

