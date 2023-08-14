Silver’s Volatile Ride: Bounce Back or Bearish Continuation?

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Forecast Video for 15.08.23 by Bruce Powers

The pullback in silver continued today with a new retracement low of 22.35. An 88.6% Fibonacci retracement was completed during today’s drop at 22.46. Once the low was reached silver bounced. Whether it can sustain the advance from the bounce remains to be seen. We’ll be watching for a daily close above the halfway point of the day’s range, which is at 22.55 for a minor sign of strength. If it closes above that price level, then it may also end the day with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern.

Rising Trendline Possible Target Around 21.86

Essentially, the 88.6% (0.786 x 0.786 = 0.886= 88.6%) Fibonacci retracement is the maximum retracement measured in Fibonacci retracement analysis. It indicates that either the retracement should be complete with today’s low of 22.35, or a bear trend continuation will be triggered on a drop below it. If the bear continues then silver first heads towards the last swing low around 22.10, followed by the crossing of two trend lines around 21.86, one headed up and one down. The upward sloping line is significant as it marks dynamic support of the full uptrend, starting from the September 2, 2022, swing low of 17.54.

Decisive Breakout Above 22.75 Validates Bullish Behavior

As noted above, today’s price action has the potential to complete a bullish hammer candlestick pattern. This pattern is considered potentially bullish when occurring at a possible swing high or low. It shows sellers dominating at some point during the session as price falls to new trend lows and presents a bearish signal. However, following the low demand increases pushing prices to above the halfway point of the day’s range, where it closes with a relatively narrow body. Subsequently, a bullish signal is indicated on a decisive breakout above the day’s high. Today’s high is 22.75.

July’s Low of 22.53 Breach Triggers Bearish Monthly Signal

Today’s continuation of the pullback also triggered a bearish monthly signal as July’s low of 22.53 was busted to the downside. By itself, this would increase the chance of silver going lower and testing lower price levels. Silver has been progressing higher since the September low and has formed an ascending parallel trend channel. It would be normal and consistent with the pattern for silver to eventually test support again of the lower channel line. Given its recent poor performance, this possibility has grown. However, if a bullish reversal off today’s candle triggers and is followed by strength, the test may not occur during the current retracement.

