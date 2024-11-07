News & Insights

Silverlake Axis Shifts to Half-Yearly Financial Reporting

November 07, 2024 — 04:46 am EST

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

Silverlake Axis Ltd. has announced it will no longer provide quarterly financial reports, following changes in Singapore Exchange regulations. Instead, the company will release unaudited financial statements on a half-yearly basis to streamline management resources. This shift aims to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining transparency for investors.

