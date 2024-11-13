News & Insights

Silverlake Axis Hosts Annual General Meeting in Singapore

November 13, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

Silverlake Axis Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, where key board members and shareholders convened to discuss the company’s progress and future plans. Led by Chairman Mr. Ong Kian Min, the meeting highlighted the strategic vision of the company in the evolving financial landscape. The event underscored Silverlake Axis’s commitment to shareholder engagement and transparent corporate governance.

