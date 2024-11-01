Silverlake Axis Faces Strategic Share Acquisition Offer

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited is facilitating a voluntary unconditional offer on behalf of E2I Ltd. to acquire all ordinary shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd., excluding those already controlled by the Offeror. This move is part of a strategic acquisition, with the final offer consideration set and the closing date extended to October 21, 2024.

