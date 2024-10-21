Silverlake Axis Faces Acquisition Offer by E2I Ltd.

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

Silverlake Axis Ltd. is the target of a voluntary unconditional offer by E2I Ltd., with United Overseas Bank acting as the financial adviser. The offer aims to acquire all shares not already held or agreed to be acquired by the offeror. The offer consideration is final, and the closing date has been extended to October 21, 2024.

For further insights into SG:5CP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.