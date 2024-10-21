News & Insights

Stocks

Silverlake Axis Faces Acquisition Offer by E2I Ltd.

October 21, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

Silverlake Axis Ltd. is the target of a voluntary unconditional offer by E2I Ltd., with United Overseas Bank acting as the financial adviser. The offer aims to acquire all shares not already held or agreed to be acquired by the offeror. The offer consideration is final, and the closing date has been extended to October 21, 2024.

For further insights into SG:5CP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLVFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.