News & Insights

Stocks

Silverlake Axis Announces Board Restructuring

May 28, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

Silverlake Axis Ltd. has announced a reshuffling of its Board of Directors, with Datuk Yvonne Chia transitioning from an Independent Non-Executive Director to a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from June 1, 2024. This change is due to her nine-year tenure on the Board, and following approval, she will remain as a member of both the Strategic Investment Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. The reorganization reflects the company’s compliance with SGX Listing Rules and the ongoing commitment to experienced leadership.

For further insights into SG:5CP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLVFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.