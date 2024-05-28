Silverlake Axis Announces Board Restructuring

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

Silverlake Axis Ltd. has announced a reshuffling of its Board of Directors, with Datuk Yvonne Chia transitioning from an Independent Non-Executive Director to a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from June 1, 2024. This change is due to her nine-year tenure on the Board, and following approval, she will remain as a member of both the Strategic Investment Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. The reorganization reflects the company’s compliance with SGX Listing Rules and the ongoing commitment to experienced leadership.

