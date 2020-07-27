Silvergate’s Bitcoin-Backed Lending Product Grew 80% in the Last Quarter

Silvergate Bank continued to add a steady drip of crypto customers in the second quarter of 2020 but its issuance of bitcoin-collateralized loans grew by $10 million, outperforming the growth of its real estate loan book by 10x.Â

According to its latest earnings report, released Monday morning, the bankâs traditional loan portfolio â a real estateâheavy loan book of about $1.1 billion â only increased by $1 million from the first quarter. Bitcoin-collateralized loans through the bankâs SEN Leverage product surged by $10 million in the first quarter.

The uptick from $12.5 million to $22.5 million represents 80% quarter-over-quarter growth for the product, which is part of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).

The publicly traded La Jolla, Calif.-based bank is one of the few U.S. banks willing to openly serve crypto-related businesses and has most of its deposits from the crypto sector. The bank went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol SI in November. With $2.34 billion in total assets, Silvergate is less than 1% the size of JPMorgan Chase, a $3.1 trillion behemoth.

Key stats from the earnings report include:

Activity on the SEN increased by 28% since last quarter to more than 40,000 transactions.

The volume running over the SEN increased by 29% quarter-over-quarter to $22.4 billion.

Silvergate reaped $2.4 million in total fee income from digital currency customers.

The bankâs risk-based capital ratio âÂ total capital to risk-based assets âÂ fell by half a percentage point to 25.54% from 26.05% in the first quarter.

The bank continues to have a steady pipeline of more than 200 customers waiting to be onboarded, Silvergate CEO Alan Lane said in a press release.

