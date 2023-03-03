Silvergate suspends Silvergate Exchange Network

March 3 (Reuters) - Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N said on Friday it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, after the crypto-focused bank raised going concern doubts earlier this week.

"Effective immediately Silvergate Bank has made a risk-based decision to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). All other deposit-related services remain operational," read the notice on Silvergate's website.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

