Silvergate suspends dividend payments on some preferred shares

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N said on Friday it had suspended dividend payouts on some of its preferred stock as the cryptocurrency-focused bank seeks to preserve capital.

The moves comes days after the La Jolla, California-based company slashed its headcount by 40%, seeking to cut costs as the crypto downturn worsens.

The company, however, said it had cash in excess of deposits.

