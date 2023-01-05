Markets
SI

Silvergate Slides On Job Cuts, Fall In Digital Asset Deposits

January 05, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) shares are sliding more than 44 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced 40 percent headcount reduction or of around 200 employees. The Company estimates aggregate costs associated with this reduction in force of approximately $8 million. The majority of the severance payments are expected to incur in the first quarter of 2023.

Further, the innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services provider said its total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion on December 31, 2022, compared to $11.9 billion on September 30, 2022.

Silvergate said the blockchain-based payment solution is no longer imminent and will take an impairment charge of $196 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to developed technology assets purchased from the Diem Group.

Currently, shares are at $44.82 percent from the previous close of $21.95 on a volume of 13,233,946.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.