Silvergate Slides On Job Cuts, Fall In Digital Asset Deposits

(RTTNews) - Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) shares are sliding more than 44 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced 40 percent headcount reduction or of around 200 employees. The Company estimates aggregate costs associated with this reduction in force of approximately $8 million. The majority of the severance payments are expected to incur in the first quarter of 2023.

Further, the innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services provider said its total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion on December 31, 2022, compared to $11.9 billion on September 30, 2022.

Silvergate said the blockchain-based payment solution is no longer imminent and will take an impairment charge of $196 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to developed technology assets purchased from the Diem Group.

Currently, shares are at $44.82 percent from the previous close of $21.95 on a volume of 13,233,946.

