Markets
SI

Silvergate Capital Tanks As Q3 Results Miss View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) are falling more than 14% Tuesday morning after the company's third-quarter results missed analysts' view.

The company reported net income of $40.6 million, or $1.28 per share in the third quarter, up from $23.5 million, or $0.88 per share a year ago, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.38 per share.

Net interest income for the quarter increased to $81.49 million from $37.66 million last year, while non-interest income declined to $8.45 million from $14.04 million. The consensus estimate for revenue was $100.35 million.

SI, currently at $60.18, has traded in the range of $50.65-$239.26 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular