Silvergate Capital Slides Despite Growth In Q3 Earnings

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) shares are declining more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning trade despite reporting higher earnings for the third quarter.

For the third-quarter earnings were $21.39 million, compared to $.12 million a year ago. Currently, shares are trading at $114.20, down 17.34 percent from the previous close of $138.15 on average volume of 920,408. The shares have traded in a range of $56.00-$239.26 on average volume of 1,155,720 for the last 52 weeks.

