Silvergate Capital (SI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.09, changing hands as high as $131.90 per share. Silvergate Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SI's low point in its 52 week range is $80.78 per share, with $239.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.81.

